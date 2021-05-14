Suspended Boston top cop goes to court to block firing

BOSTON (AP) — Boston's police commissioner, who was placed on leave shortly after he got the job over more than 20-year-old domestic violence allegations, went to court Friday to try to block the city from firing him from.

An attorney for Dennis White filed a motion for a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction after the attorney says acting Mayor Kim Janey informed White on Friday morning that she intends to remove him.

Janey told reporters an independent investigation into the allegations involving White revealed a “culture of fear and silence” within the Boston Police Department.

“Sworn police officers refused to speak to investigators, frustrating efforts to uncover the truth,” Janey said. “What is often referred to as a blue wall of silence was confirmed by one retired officer who said he received five phone calls directing him not to cooperate with this investigation. Other officers were intimidated into silence, for fear of retaliation,” she said.

“This cloud cannot continue if we want to move the department forward," Janey said.