 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Suspended owner Robert Sarver says he has started the process of selling the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury

  • 0

PHOENIX (AP) — Suspended owner Robert Sarver says he has started the process of selling the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Climate-fueled wildfires worsen danger for fish

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News