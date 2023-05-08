On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» Police in Brownsville, Texas, say eight people are now dead and at least 10 are injured after a driver struck a group of people waiting at a bus stop outside a migrant shelter.

» A law enforcement official says federal investigators are looking into whether the gunman who killed eight people at a Dallas-area mall expressed an interest in white supremacist ideology as they work to try to discern a motive.

» Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday on ABC’s “This Week.” there are “simply no good options” for solving the debt limit stalemate in Washington other than Congress lifting the cap and cautioned that resorting to the 14th Amendment would provoke a constitutional crisis.

» Black voters in South Carolina rescued Joe Biden’s bid for the presidency during the 2020 Democratic primary, and he rewarded them by moving the state to the head of the party’s nominating calendars in 2024. But interviews two years into his presidency with more than a dozen Black voters representing a variety of ages and backgrounds reveal mixed views, especially between older and younger voters.

» In sports, the Sixers and Suns even their respective NBA playoff series at two-two, the Panthers are one game away from advancing in the NHL playoffs, while the Hurricanes and Kraken are each up, two games to one, and in baseball, the team with the majors' best record keeps getting better.

» This weekend, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” earned $114 million in ticket sales on its opening weekend in North America, according to studio estimates Sunday. Internationally, where the film opened in 51 territories not including China, “Vol. 3” earned $168 million, giving it a $282 million global debut.

» Get the highlights from this past weekend's coronation of King Charles III.

» Two more horses died in the hours before 15-1 shot Mage won the Kentucky Derby by a length, making it seven in all and casting a shadow over the 149th edition of the world's most famous race.