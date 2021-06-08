Swaths of internet down after outage at cloud company

LONDON (AP) — Multiple major websites went offline briefly Tuesday after an apparent outage at the cloud service company Fastly, and there were still reports of sporadic disruptions after the company patched the problem about an hour later.
Dozens of sites including the New York Times, CNN, Twitch, Reddit, the Guardian, and the U.K. government's home page, could not be reached.
San Francisco-based Fastly acknowledged a problem just before 1000 GMT. It said in repeated updates on its website that it was "continuing to investigate the issue."
About an hour later, the company said: "The issue has been identified and a fix has been applied. Customers may experience increased origin load as global services return."
A number of sites that were hit early appeared to be coming back online.
Some visitors trying to access CNN.com got a message that said: "Fastly error: unknown domain: cnn.com." Attempts to access the Financial Times website turned up a similar message while visits to the New York Times and U.K. government's gov.uk site returned an "Error 503 Service Unavailable" message, along with the line "Varnish cache server," which is a technology that Fastly is built on.
Down Detector, which tracks internet outages, said: "Reports indicate there may be a widespread outage at Fastly, which may be impacting your service."
Fastly describes itself as an "edge cloud platform." It provides vital but obscure behind-the-scenes cloud computing services to many of the web's high profile sites, by helping them to store, or "cache," content in servers around the world, allowing users to fetch it more quickly and smoothly instead of having to access the site's original server.
Top headlines this morning: June 8
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Biden administration said Tuesday that it has identified more than 3,900 children separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border under former President Donald Trump's “zero-tolerance” policy on illegal crossings, providing one of the more detailed accounts of a chapter in U.S. immigration history that drew widespread condemnation.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is closing out her first foreign trip Tuesday with a visit to Mexico and a meeting with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, a key but complicated ally in the Biden administration’s efforts to curb the spike in migration at the U.S. border.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Senate investigation of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has uncovered broad government, military and law enforcement missteps surrounding the violent attack, including a breakdown within multiple intelligence agencies and a lack of training and preparation for Capitol Police officers who were quickly overwhelmed by the rioters.
NEW YORK (AP) — Apple kicked off its second annual all-virtual developer conference with a keynote that outlined new updates to its software for iPhones and other devices. The presentation highlighted more privacy options for paid iCloud accounts and a “Find My” service that helps find errant AirPods, but included no major product announcements.
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump cannot be held personally liable for “crude" and “disrespectful” remarks he made while president about a woman who accused him of rape, Justice Department lawyers said Monday in arguing for him to be replaced by the United States as defendant in a defamation lawsuit.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has recovered most of a multimillion-dollar ransom payment made to hackers after a cyberattack that caused the operator of the nation's largest fuel pipeline to halt its operations last month, officials said Monday.
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California couple could face a murder charge over a road rage shooting that killed a 6-year-old boy last month on a freeway, authorities said.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has completed a 100-day review of supply chains and will form a task force to address the bottlenecks in the semiconductor, construction, transportation and agriculture sectors.
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Supreme Court of Virginia is set to hear arguments in two lawsuits that challenge Gov. Ralph Northam’s plan to take down a 131-year-old statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
TORONTO (AP) — A driver plowed a pickup truck into a family of five, killing four of them and seriously injuring the other in a deliberate attack that targeted the victims because they were Muslims, Canadian police said Monday.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jim Fassel, a former coach of the New York Giants who was named NFL coach of the year in 1997 and led the team to the 2001 …