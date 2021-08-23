'Sweet, sweet Connie' in Grand Funk Railroad hit dies at 66

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Connie Hamzy, a rock 'n' roll groupie from Arkansas who was immortalized as “sweet, sweet Connie” in the 1973 Grand Funk Railroad hit “We're an American Band,” has died. She was 66.

“I was determined to become a famous groupie,” Hamzy, who lived in Little Rock, told KTHV in 2019. “I really was.”

It was unclear when she died. The Pulaski County Coroner had a report on her death but did not immediately release any details including the date. Her cousin, Rita Lawrence, said a funeral home confirmed the death to her.

Hamzy told KTHV that she was finishing her senior year of high school when the manager of Grand Funk Railroad called to tell her that her name would be in one of the band's new songs. “I said, ‘Yeah I’ll have to see it to believe it,’” she said.

But that summer while she was at the lake with friends she heard an announcer on her transistor radio introduce the new song, and note that a local girl was in the first few lines, she said.