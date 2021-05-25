'System worked': Man gets prison release after 48 years

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit man who spent 48 years in prison for a fatal robbery pleaded no contest to second-degree murder Tuesday in an extraordinary compromise that settled his claim of innocence and allowed him to go free.

Ray Gray, 69, wasn't exonerated during the video court hearing. But the deal erased his previous first-degree murder conviction and life sentence, and immediately qualified him to go home for the first time since he was 21.

Gray seemed overwhelmed about his next turn, rubbing his forehead and crying softly as Judge Margaret Van Houten ended the Zoom hearing in a Detroit courtroom. A mask dangled from his right ear.

“This is a happy day,” Gray told the judge from prison 200 miles (320 kilometers) away. “Sometimes justice is blind, and sometimes justice is hard of hearing. But if you touch justice, sometimes it works. And so this time the system worked. I'm appreciative.”

He walked out a few hours later.

Gray was convicted of first-degree murder in 1973 in the fatal shooting of a drug dealer in Detroit. He went from arrest to a life sentence in just three months; the trial lasted less than three days.