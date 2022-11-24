T-Day briefing: Is COVID coming back? Woman files new rape case against Trump, and more news today

Happy Thanksgiving, Nov. 24, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays, a look back at this date in history, and more.

TODAY'S WEATHER

MORNING LISTEN

TOP STORIES

Is COVID coming back? China expands lockdowns as COVID-19 cases hit daily record

China is expanding pandemic lockdowns, including in a city where factory workers clashed with police this week, as its number of COVID-19 cases hits a daily record. Across China, the number of new cases reported Thursday was 31,444, the highest since the virus was first detected in late 2019. People in parts of Zhengzhou with a total of 6.6 million residents were told to stay home for five days except to buy food, get tested or get medical treatment.

The daily number of cases is increasing, though China’s caseload remains low compared to other countries. The ruling Communist Party remains committed to its “zero-COVID” strategy, aiming to isolate every case and stamp out the virus.

Writer who accused Trump of 1990s rape files new lawsuit

A writer who accused former President Donald Trump of rape filed an upgraded lawsuit against him Thursday in New York, minutes after a new state law took effect allowing victims of sexual violence to sue over attacks that occurred decades ago.

E. Jean Carroll’s lawyer filed the legal papers electronically as the Adult Survivor’s Act temporarily lifted the state’s usual deadlines for suing over sexual assault. Carroll previously sued Trump for denying that he raped her. But she previously had been barred from suing over the alleged rape because too many years had passed.

Trump says Carroll's claims are a hoax.

Thanksgiving travel rush is back with some new habits

The holiday travel rush is already on, and it could spread out over more days than usual this year. Travel experts say the ability of many people to work remotely is letting them take off early for Thanksgiving or return home later.

Crowds are expected to rival those of 2019, the last Thanksgiving before the pandemic. AAA predicts that nearly 55 million people in the U.S. will travel at least 50 miles from home this week, an increase over last year and only 2% less than in 2019.

More news updates

Click or tap for full stories:

Cnn A record number of women will serve in the next Congress

The world today: What next for Ukraine after Russian retreat?

Two weeks after retreating from the southern city of Kherson, Russia is pounding the territory across the Dnieper River with artillery. Ukraine is striking at Russian troops with its own long-distance weapons. Ukrainian officers say they want to capitalize on their momentum in the war against the invading Russian forces. The Russian withdrawal from the only provincial capital it gained in nine months of war was one of Moscow's most significant battlefield losses. Ukrainian forces can now strike deeper into the Russian-controlled territories and possibly push their counteroffensive closer to Crimea, which Russia illegally captured in 2014.

Cnn Stories of Ukrainian resistance revealed after Kherson pullout

Elsewhere in the world: Malaysia’s king has named reformist opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim as the country’s Prime Minister, ending days of uncertainties after divisive general elections produced a hung Parliament. It’s another victory for political reformers who have been locked in battle with Malay nationalists. ... The head of Brazil’s electoral authority has rejected the request from President Jair Bolsonaro's Liberal Party to annul ballots cast on most electronic voting machines, which would have overturned the Oct. 30 election.