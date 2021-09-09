Taco Bell wants you to send back your used sauce packets so it can refill them

Taco Bell has a plan in place to recycle some of the 8 billion pounds of used sauce packets that go into US landfills every year.

The fast food chain is rolling out a nationwide pilot program for customers to send used sauce packets back through the mail. The program, which was initially announced as a trial in April, was created with recycling company TerraCycle to "divert as many used sauce packets as possible away from landfills" and reuse them.

Here's how it works: Customers sign up for a TerraCycle account, collect empty sauce packets in a recyclable container, print a free shipping label from TerraCycle's website and ship the box back via UPS. Taco Bell will display QR codes and other signage in various parts of restaurants to promote the program and encourage sign-ups.