Take 2: Spacewalking astronauts tackle solar panel work

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Astronauts ventured out on their second spacewalk in less than a week Sunday to install powerful new solar panels outside the International Space Station.

France’s Thomas Pesquet and NASA’s Shane Kimbrough picked up where they left off Wednesday, when spacesuit and other problems prevented them from unrolling the first in a series of high-tech solar panels. Kimbrough wore a different suit to avoid the trouble he encountered last time.

“Remember: You are butterflies with biceps today,” astronaut Megan McArthur radioed from inside.

The spacewalkers managed to bolt down the first solar wing last week, but had to delay making the electrical connections and unfurling the panel to its full 63 feet (19 meters) in length. That topped Sunday's to-do list.

These new solar wings are designed to roll out like a red carpet, unlike the station's old ones that unfolded like an accordion. They will give the aging station a much needed electrical boost, as demand for experiments and space tourists grows.