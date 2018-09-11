Subscribe for 33¢ / day

SEATTLE (AP) — Voters in Washington state will be asked this fall to do what state and federal leaders have been reluctant to: charge a direct fee on carbon pollution to fight climate change.

If the measure passes, it will be the first direct fee or tax charged on carbon emissions in the U.S.

Experts say it will show that states can take climate action even if the Trump administration doesn't and nudge other states to follow.

Initiative 1631 would charge industrial emitters that use or sell fossil fuels in the state. The fee starts in 2020 at $15 per metric ton of carbon emissions and increases $2 a year.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Proponents say polluters who release carbon emissions responsible for global warming should pay to address its impacts. Opponents say the burden will fall to consumers in higher energy costs.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments