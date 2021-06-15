Takeaways: AP's investigation into missing US military guns

In the first public accounting of its kind in decades, an Associated Press investigation has found that at least 1,900 U.S. military firearms were lost or stolen during the 2010s, with some resurfacing in violent crimes.

The armed services and the Pentagon are not eager for the public to know the full extent of those losses -- one reason AP’s investigation took a decade to complete. Military officials say that missing firearms are a tiny fraction of their total stockpile of several million guns, and note that some weapons are recovered.

A few key takeaways from AP’s investigation:

CRIME GUNS

Stolen military guns don’t just vanish. Some have been sold to street gang members, recovered on felons and used in crimes.

The AP identified eight instances in which five different stolen military firearms were used in a civilian shooting or other violent crime from 2010 through 2019. In other incidents, felons were busted possessing military pistols or assault rifles.