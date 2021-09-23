Takeaways from AP and Univision China Fishing Investigation

The Associated Press with Spanish-language broadcaster Univision accompanied the conservation group Sea Shepherd this summer on an 18-day voyage to observe up close for the first time the Chinese distant water fishing fleet on the high seas off South America. China’s deployment to this area of the Pacific Ocean is no accident. Decades of overfishing have pushed its overseas fleet, the world’s largest, ever farther from home. U.S. and regional governments fear that the Chinese fleet’s push into the Americas could spur illegal fishing of endangered species and threaten even thriving ones like the Humboldt squid, the main target of the explosion in industrial fishing off South America.

Here are some key takeaways: