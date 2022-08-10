Takeaways from Tuesday's primaries in 4 states

As the midterm primary season reaches its final contests, Trump's grip on the Republican Party is strengthening.
In the spring and early summer, his endorsement record, a metric he touts as testament to his enduring popularity, was uneven. In Georgia, a fixation of Trump's after top Republican officials rejected his entreaties to overturn the 2020 election, most of the former president's hand-picked candidates were defeated at the ballot box.
But as the season ground on, his enduring sway is apparent.
Consider the following.
Trump opened August with his slate of vehement election-deniers beating establishment-backed candidates in Arizona.
By the time the race reached Wisconsin on Tuesday, Tim Michels, a wealthy Trump-backed businessman, won the Republican primary for Wisconsin governor. He defeated former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, an establishment backed candidate.
And in Connecticut on Tuesday, Leora Levy surged to an unexpected victory over a more moderate rival in a liberal-leaning state that has historically drawn moderate GOP candidates. On Monday, just hours after the FBI searched his Florida estate, Trump held a tele-town hall rally for her. Another rival credited his late endorsement for her win.
Meanwhile, most of the 10 Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach him have either retired or lost. That includes Michigan Rep. Peter Meijer who lost his race last week along with Washington State Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, who conceded on Tuesday. Rep. Liz Cheney, the vice chair of the House Jan. 6 committee investigating Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election, will be on the Wyoming ballot next week and is widely expected to lose.
Those developments, combined with the rush of support from Republicans after the FBI executed a search warrant at Trump's Florida estate on Monday, were clear reminders of Trump looming presence.
About the photo: Tim Michels bounds on stage to claim victory in the Republican primary for governor, late Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at Tuscan Hall Venue and Catering in Waukesha, Wis. He will face incumbent Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, in the general election. (Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)