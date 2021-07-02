Tally of missing in condo collapse falls to 128 after audit

Friday's announcements came a day after officials said they were working on plans to tear down what’s left of the building after concerns about the structure’s instability prompted a 15-hour halt to the search for survivors.

Scott Nacheman, a FEMA structures specialist, said the demolition would trigger a slowdown in the rescue operation, but it would create a safer working environment that could allow more personnel on the site and accelerate the pace of the work. He said it would likely be weeks before officials schedule the demolition.

No one has been rescued since the first hours after the collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South condominium.

On Friday, rescuers could be seen from afar appearing to place remains of two victims into body bags which were taken to tents and then to medical examiner vans parked nearby.

About a dozen workers could also be seen digging through the pile that now reached about 20 feet (6 meters), more than 10 feet (3 meters) less than it was a week ago. Cranes were again lifting heavy objects from the pile and then workers would climb into the pile and begin removing smaller rubble by hand.

The rescue work was halted early Thursday after crews noticed widening cracks and up to a foot of movement in a large column.