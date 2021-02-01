Tampa Bay makes best of Super Bowl week amid sour economy

Beyond that, officials say it's hard to put a price tag on the publicity the Super Bowl will generate for the entire region, its beaches and other attractions. Disney World and the other Orlando theme parks aren't far away, either.

Rob Higgins, president and CEO of the Tampa Bay Super Bowl host committee, said the region is looking at the Super Bowl as an unparalleled marketing opportunity.

Higgins said the event will mark the most hotel rooms occupied since the pandemic started in the region — some estimates say perhaps as many as 100,000 guest room nights — and that flights to Tampa are starting to fill up.

“We have an opportunity to tell our story,” he said, noting that the last Super Bowl in Tampa was in 2009, during the Great Recession. “This is really a platform to share how far we’ve come as a community.”

Still, it's costly to put together a Super Bowl and its related events. Officials estimate local governments and entities such as the Visit Tampa Bay tourist promotion organization are spending at least $7.5 million, not counting in-kind services.

Hotel occupancy in the Tampa area was about 53% during the first three weeks of January this year, said Visit Tampa Bay CEO Santiago Corrada. Last year during the same time, it was 74%.