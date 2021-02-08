Tampa mayor addresses maskless fans after Super Bowl

“He is of course concerned when there are pictures and photos - we all are - that show many, many people without masks in close distance with one another at the height of a pandemic," she said.

To meet coronavirus protocols, the NFL capped the crowd at under 25,000 in a stadium that normally holds some 66,000 fans, and required masks.

But outside the stadium, crowds of fans who weren't wearing masks or practicing social distancing could be seen celebrating the Buccaneers' 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. Folks cheered, crammed into bars and hugged in several hotspots around the city — and swarmed the streets — all without masks.

In hopes of curbing so-called super-spreader events, Castor had signed a largely voluntary executive order requiring people wear face coverings during the Super Bowl festivities, even while they’re outdoors. She pleaded with people to celebrate safely, noting the city could issue fines of up to $500.

It wasn't clear on Monday how many citations the city handed out, if any.

The mayor cited the fall Stanley Cup win by the Tampa Bay Lightning hockey team — and the fan celebrations surrounding that — as evidence that it's possible for folks to party outdoors without spreading the virus.