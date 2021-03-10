Tardy Gras? Mobile considers Carnival-style parade for May

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Its 2021 Mardi Gras celebration all but a bust because of the coronavirus pandemic, the city of Mobile is considering staging a Carnival-style parade in May after the state's mandatory face mask rule expires.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson discussed the possible parade with City Council members during a meeting Tuesday, news outlets reported. The event would be held May 21 to coincide with the commissioning of the USS Mobile, a Navy ship built in the city.

Gov. Kay Ivey has said she would let the statewide mask order expire on April 9 because cases of COVID-19 have fallen dramatically and the pace of vaccinations is increasing, although health officials say everyone — particularly people who haven't been fully vaccinated — should continue wearing masks.

Ivey's office announced Wednesday that Alabama's Capitol and Governor's Mansion were reopening immediately in Montgomery for tours, but masks still would be required.