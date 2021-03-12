Task force urges independent oversight of St. Louis jail

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A task force appointed to examine concerns about a troubled St. Louis jail is urging the city to create an independent oversight board to help oversee the lockup, according to a report released Friday.

Task force leaders shared the report with Mayor Lyda Krewson. The Rev. Darryl Gray, a longtime racial justice advocate who chairs the task force, said the creation of an oversight board is an “urgent priority.”

“This Board should have the authority to obtain relevant information, unrestricted access to detainees and staff, adequate resources to hire external expertise, and provide on-going long-term oversight,” Gray wrote in the report.

Krewson and Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards said in a statement that they'll review the recommendations.

“Our shared priority continues to be the health and safety of our Corrections employees and the detainees who the Courts have placed into our custody, in addition to the safety, security, and integrity of our correctional facilities like CJC,” the statement said.