Tax law experts see 'strong' case against Trump Organization CFO

"Mr. Weisselberg intends to plead not guilty and he will fight these charges in court," Weisselberg's lawyers, Mary Mulligan and Bryan Skarlatos, said in a statement.

Meanwhile, former President Trump and his allies have tried to frame the indictment against Weisselberg and the Trump Organization as a "witch hunt" by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. and New York Attorney General Letitia James, both Democrats. They have said the perks involved were standard for successful American companies.

But the case against Weisselberg is not necessary unusual. Some compared the indictment to a tax fraud case involving another real estate tycoon from 30 years ago: Leona Helmsley, the so-called "Queen of Mean" who tried to get her real estate empire to pay for a $3 million home renovation in the 1980s.

Trump himself called Helmsley a "disgrace to humanity" for fraudulently avoiding taxes all those years ago.

"The dollar figures and the charges are more serious than what we had thought over the last few days with the little information we had," said Daniel R. Alonso, a former chief assistant district attorney in the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. "In particular, the tax loss alleged is $900,000. That is a fraud amount that is definitely in the jail range for typical cases of that magnitude."