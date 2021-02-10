Taxing time: How the pandemic will affect filing your taxes

Congress put a temporary “lookback” provision in place for this tax season that could help many low and moderate-income households.

The provision allows taxpayers to use either their 2019 or 2020 income when claiming the Earned Income Tax Credit or Child Tax Credit. The eligibility and size of these credits vary based on household size and income. In general, the less earned, the larger the credit.

However, rampant unemployment put some families at risk of missing out or getting a smaller credit as unemployment is not considered “earned income” in the eyes of the IRS. In response, lawmakers are allowing taxpayers to pick which year’s income would yield the greatest benefit.

A number of people jumped into the stock market for the first time in 2020. But tax experts warn these investing newbies may not be fully aware of their tax obligation.

The most important thing to understand is you only pay taxes on investments when you “realize" their gains. So if you bought a stock in 2020 and its value went up — you won't pay taxes on those gains until you sell. And if it sank in value, the same rules of “realizing" apply. It hurts to have a loss but you can use those to offset your gains, up to a limit.