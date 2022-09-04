Taylor Swift surprises fans, the future of BTS and Timmy Trumpet energizes the crowd at a Mets game | Hot off the Wire podcast

In this bonus episode of Hot off the Wire, we look back at some of the top headlines from the week in the world of sports and entertainment.

Taylor Swift won big at MTV’s Video Music Awards and surprised fans during the show by announcing a new album.

Will the members of BTS soon find themselves in the military? It’s a decision the South Korean government will soon have to decide.

The prosecution rested its case in R. Kelley’s federal trial.

A rookie running back for the Washington Commanders was shot and according to NFL.com, will miss at least the first four games of the season.

It was an exciting week for fans of the New York Mets. On Old Timer’s Day, the team retired Willie Mays’ number 50 years after an initial promise. A few days later, an Australian musician electrified the crowd in Queens in the second game of a series with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Legal cannabis industry not immune to inflation | Here Weed Go! podcast While the legal cannabis industry may appear inflation-proof at the consumer level, it is facing many of the same issues and problems of more established products.

A Mickey Mantle baseball card set a new record during a memorabilia auction.

And finally, a pair of crime stories. In Atlanta, prosecutors say a gang has been targeting celebrities. And a man was sentenced in a Super Bowl ring scheme.

— Compiled and narrated by Terry Lipshetz from Associated Press reports

A return to school, democracy and Trump, clean drinking water and mixed economic reports | Hot off the Wire podcast 🎧 In the latest week in review podcast, we look at the challenges of a new school year, documents removed from former President Trump's home and drinking water in Mississippi.