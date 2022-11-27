Taylor Swift wins big at AMAs, Bob Iger is back at Disney and Kyrie Irving apologizes | Hot off the Wire podcast

In this bonus episode of Hot off the Wire, we look back at some of the top headlines from the week in the world of sports and entertainment.
- Taylor Swift won Artist of the Year at the American Music Awards.
- Former CEO Bob Iger returned to lead Disney.
- Amy Schneider won the ‘Jeopardy!’ tournament of champions.
- And Kyrie Irving returned to the Brooklyn Nets.
Those stories and more from The Associated Press.
— Compiled and narrated by Terry Lipshetz from Associated Press reports
