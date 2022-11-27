 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
special report spotlight

Taylor Swift wins big at AMAs, Bob Iger is back at Disney and Kyrie Irving apologizes | Hot off the Wire podcast

  • 0

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

In this bonus episode of Hot off the Wire, we look back at some of the top headlines from the week in the world of sports and entertainment. 

  • Taylor Swift won Artist of the Year at the American Music Awards.
  • Former CEO Bob Iger returned to lead Disney.
  • Amy Schneider won the ‘Jeopardy!’ tournament of champions.
  • And Kyrie Irving returned to the Brooklyn Nets.

Those stories and more from The Associated Press.

— Compiled and narrated by Terry Lipshetz from Associated Press reports

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Defense: Colorado gay club shooting suspect is nonbinary

Defense: Colorado gay club shooting suspect is nonbinary

The alleged gunman facing possible hate crime charges in the fatal shooting of five people at a Colorado Springs gay nightclub is nonbinary, the suspect’s defense team says in court filings In several standard motions filed on behalf of Anderson Lee Aldrich on Tuesday, public defenders refer to the suspect as “Mx. Aldrich." They note in footnotes that the 22-year-old is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns. There was no elaboration about it. Aldrich, who was beaten into submission by patrons during Saturday night’s shooting, was scheduled appear for the first time in court Wednesday by video from jail. The motive in the shooting was still under investigation, but authorities have said Aldrich faces possible murder and hate crime charges.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Trump defends meeting Holocaust denier at Mar-a-Lago

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News