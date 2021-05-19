Teacher disarmed school shooter, hugged her until help came

Gneiting said she was trying to help one of the students who had been shot when she saw the girl holding the gun. She told the wounded student to stay still and approached the sixth-grader.

“It was a little girl, and my brain couldn't quite grasp that,” she said. “I just knew when I saw that gun, I had to get the gun.”

She asked the girl, “Are you the shooter?" and then walked closer, putting her hand on the child's arm and sliding it down to the gun.

“I just slowly pulled the gun out of her hand, and she allowed me to. She didn't give it to me, but she didn't fight,” Gneiting said. “And then after I got the gun, I just pulled her into a hug because I thought, this little girl has a mom somewhere that doesn't realize she's having a breakdown and she's hurting people.”

Gneiting held the girl, consoling her until police arrived.

“After a while, the girl started talking to me, and I could tell she was very unhappy,” Gneiting said. “I just kept hugging her and loving her and trying to let her know that we’re going to get through this together. I do believe that my being there helped her because she calmed down."