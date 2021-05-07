Teacher disarms sixth-grade shooter in Idaho; Biden's conservation goals; Josh Duggar out of jail

Today is Friday, May 7, 2021. Let's get caught up.
These headlines are in the news this morning: Idaho sheriff says a sixth-grade girl shot two students and a custodian before being disarmed by a teacher at a middle school; President Biden lays out some ambitious conservation goals; and Josh Duggar is out of jail as he awaits trial on child pornography.
TOP STORIES
Sheriff: Girl shoots 3 at Idaho school; teacher disarms her
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A sixth-grade girl brought a gun to her Idaho middle school, shot and wounded two students and a custodian and then was disarmed by a teacher Thursday, authorities said.
The three victims were shot in their limbs and expected to survive, officials said at a news conference. Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson says the girl pulled a handgun from her backpack and fired multiple rounds inside and outside Rigby Middle School in the small city of Rigby, about 95 miles (145 kilometers) southwest of Yellowstone National Park.
A female teacher disarmed the girl and held her until law enforcement arrived and took her into custody, authorities said, without giving other details. Authorities say they're investigating the motive for the attack and where the girl got the gun. Read more:
Biden's plan would boost conservation of US lands, waters
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Thursday detailed steps to achieve an ambitious goal to conserve nearly one-third of America’s lands and waters by 2030, relying on voluntary efforts to preserve public, private and tribal areas while also helping tackle climate change and create jobs.
A report, with the lofty title "America the Beautiful,' ' calls for a decade-long commitment on projects nationwide to make the conservation and restoration of lands and waters an urgent priority. The plan would purify drinking water, increase green space, improve access to outdoor recreation, restore healthy fisheries, reduce the risk of wildfires and recognize the “oversized contributions” of farmers, ranchers, forest owners, fishers, hunters, rural communities and tribal nations. Read more:
Josh Duggar released as he awaits trial on child pornography
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Former reality TV star Josh Duggar was released from an Arkansas jail Thursday as he awaits trial on federal charges that he possessed and downloaded child pornography.
Duggar, 33, did not speak to reporters as he walked out of the Washington County jail in Fayetteville with his attorney Thursday afternoon, a day after a federal judge granted Duggar's release while he awaits his July 6 trial. Duggar will be confined to the home of family friends who have agreed to serve as his custodians.
Duggar was indicted Friday after being arrested by U.S. Marshals. He has pleaded not guilty. Read more:
WASHINGTON (AP) — With viral cases declining, consumers spending again and more businesses easing restrictions, America's employers likely delivered another month of robust hiring in April, reinforcing the economy's steady rebound from the pandemic recession.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Kevin McCarthy is leading his party to an inflection point, preparing to dump Rep. Liz Cheney from the No. 3 House leadership position and transform what's left of the party of Lincoln more decisively into the party of Trump.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Republican lawmakers marched late Thursday toward advancing a sweeping elections bill that would put America's biggest red state closer to imposing a raft of new voting restrictions in the face of growing warning from corporations.
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — A man accused of holding five employees hostage at a Minnesota bank following a dispute was captured and arrested after an hourslong standoff, police said.
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced Thursday she will not seek a second term, an election-year surprise that marks a sharp turnabout for the city’s second Black woman executive who months ago was among those President Joe Biden considered for his running mate.
BEIJING (AP) — China has opened Mount Everest's northern slope to a few dozen mountaineers who will be tested for the coronavirus and must keep their distance while ascending the world's highest peak.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The sheriff was already running late to the office when a woman pleaded for him to stop. She wanted to pay her respects to the families of Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox, but didn't have much to offer.
NEW YORK (AP) — Peloton said Thursday that the recall of its treadmills will shrink its revenue by $165 million in the current quarter.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — More than two dozen people were recovered from a big rig that was stopped near San Antonio, including one person who was taken to a hospital, a police official in Texas said.
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — A month before he returns to the ring at age 44 for an exhibition bout, Floyd Mayweather wound up in a brawl.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Albert Pujols was cut by the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday, abruptly ending the 41-year-old superstar slugger's decade with his second major league team.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Fans of the sweet, melodic sounds of New Orleans' legendary vocalist Aaron Neville won't have many opportunities to hear him live from now on.
IMAGE OF THE DAY
ON THIS DATE
