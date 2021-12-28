Teacher sinks full-court basketball shot and earns superhero status from her students

CNN's Michael Smerconish interviews Kathleen Fitzpatrick, a third grade teacher at the Holy Trinity School in Washington, DC who is now a playground legend after making a full-court shot that won her students a cup of hot chocolate.
What started out as a promise of
hot chocolate turned into a viral video for a Washington, DC, teacher.
Kathleen Fitzpatrick, otherwise known as Ms. Fitz, decided to make a deal with her third-grade class at Holy Trinity School in Georgetown, a few blocks from the Potomac River.
The deal was if she made a full-court shot on the school's basketball court, she would reward the class with a hot chocolate party.
And Ms. Fitz was nothing but net.
"I think it was a tie between who was more excited,"
Fitzpatrick told CNN's Michael Smerconish on December 24. "I knew it was going to go in, but at the same time I was hoping because I had promised them hot chocolate, so it had to go in."
The video shows the students and Ms. Fitz jumping for joy after she made the shot.
Fitzpatrick told CNN she usually plays basketball with the kids at recess. "They're always impressed by the littlest shots, so I joked around and initiated this deal," she said.
"I felt bad because I had actually given my students two tests that Friday," Fitzpatrick told CNN. "They were working so hard and had so much to finish before the
holiday break, so they very much deserved it."
The video quickly started to go viral during Christmas week.
"The kids would come into class in the morning and go 'Ms. Fitz, this is going viral!'" Fitzpatrick said. "But kids can exaggerate, and I only have an Instagram, so I didn't really know."
Fitzpatrick said she's now heard from people all over the world including Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom.
Basketball runs in the family
Fitzpatrick's skills don't come as a surprise, because she has been playing basketball her entire life. Her cousin and brothers have also played.
She is the basketball coach for the fifth grade boys at Holy Trinity. She coaches alongside her mother, Ellen, who filmed the video.
Kathleen Fitzpatrick was a guard for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Here she is seen in a game against the Ohio State Buckeyes in Indianapolis in March 2018. Now a teacher, she made a full-court shot on her school's basketball court and rewarded her class with a hot chocolate party.
Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images
"I grew up around it and have loved it ever since really I can remember." Fitzpatrick said.
Fitzpatrick is a former member of the women's basketball team at St. Joseph's University in Philadelphia and Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey.
She transferred to Rutgers in 2016 and played for Hall of Fame coach Vivian Stringer.
"Playing at Rutgers for a state university and for a Hall of Fame coach was unreal," Fitzpatrick told CNN. "I learned so much on and off the court."
Fitzpatrick said she had such an amazing experience with Stringer that she decided to stay an extra year and coached for Stringer as a graduate assistant. "I learned so much from really one of the best to do it."
The Rutgers women's basketball team responded on Twitter to the viral video, showing it hasn't forgotten about its former star.
"The surreal part is the whole point of the video was to have fun with my students." Fitzpatrick added.
The students don't return from the break until next week, but Fitzpatrick said she can only imagine they'll have some more bet ideas waiting.
Now that her skills have made her famous, Fitzpatrick started a
TikTok account in addition to her Instagram to show off more of her moves.
25 memorable TV teachers
Choosing from the plethora of memorable TV teachers is not quite as simple as ABC. Teachers are not only a part of the fabric of our everyday lives, they make a huge impact on our development and personal identities as we grow. When you think back on your younger years, the cast of characters from your life is sure to include at least a few teachers—from those who inspired you to love learning to others who maybe had the opposite effect. It’s not surprising that many TV shows reflect the important place teachers hold within our communities and our hearts.
Stacker surveyed the history of TV and chose 25 memorable teachers from a wide variety of TV shows including animated series, teen dramas, and iconic sitcoms, presented here in alphabetical order by the last name of the teacher.
Any show attempting to capture the experience of childhood or adolescence would be incomplete without a teacher among its cast. From sources of inspiration and wisdom to comedic relief, and from protagonist to villain, teachers have played a variety of roles throughout the history of TV. If you're feeling nostalgic, keep reading to be reminded of these 25 memorable teachers from TV.
Michael Jacobs Productions
Lily Aldrin
One of the most beloved characters of “How I Met Your Mother” is Lily Aldrin, the energetic and quirky wife of protagonist Ted’s best friend, Marshall. Throughout the show, Ted recounts the story of how he met the mother of his children with his group of friends. Played by Alyson Hannigan, Lily’s profession as a
kindergarten teacher is a source of much comedy throughout the series.
20th Century Fox Television
Eva Beadle
Based on the iconic book series “Little House on the Prairie” by Laura Ingalls Wilder, the TV show “Little House on the Prairie” captures the bucolic family life of the Ingalls in 1800s Minnesota. All three Ingalls daughters attend school in Walnut Grove, where they meet teacher Miss Beadle. The
sweetheart teacher known for her caring manner eventually elopes with Adam Simms, the father of one of her students.
NBC Television // Getty Images
Carrie Bliss
With a title like “Saved by the Bell,” it is no surprise that this early ’90s sitcom makes this list. Set in the fictional Bayside High School in Los Angeles, the show depicts a group of high schoolers as they navigate their teenage years. The show was originally named “Good Morning, Miss Bliss,” and centered around teacher Carrie Bliss, portrayed by Haley Mills and
inspired by former NBC president Brandon Tartikoff’s sixth-grade teacher.
Peter Engel Production
Ben Chang
Writer-producer Dan Harmon created the comedy sitcom “Community” to reflect his experience going to community college. The NBC show takes place at a community college in Colorado, where a former lawyer creates a study group for his Spanish class. The teacher of that class is none other than
Señor Ben Chang, a sadistic psychopath who may not even know Spanish.
Krasnoff Foster Productions
Mr. Collins
Starring Fred Savage as Kevin Arnold, a young boy growing up in the late ’60s, “The Wonder Years” is a classic American series. Throughout the show, Arnold’s math teacher,
Mr. Collins, holds him to a high standard and pushes him to develop a strong work ethic. The actor who played Mr. Collins, Steven Gilborn, was actually a professor before he turned to acting.
New World Television
Jessica Day
“New Girl” stars Zooey Deschanel as the new girl Jessica Day, the newest roommate to move into an all-male Los Angeles apartment. Deschanel’s quintessential quirkiness defines the character, who begins the series as a
middle school teacher at Coolidge Middle School before shifting through various roles including server, substitute teacher, and principal.
Elizabeth Meriwether Pictures
George Feeny
Any ’90s kid would be hit with a wave of nostalgia when hearing the name Mr. Feeny. The sagelike neighbor of Cory Matthews, the protagonist of “Boy Meets World,” serves as a middle school teacher, high school teacher, principal, and even a college professor for the main cast of characters, for whom
he always has a nugget of wisdom.
Michael Jacobs Productions
Coach Fredricks
Cult classic “Freaks and Geeks” may have been canceled after one season, but the show’s legacy lives on. The series centered around a brother and sister attending William McKinley High School who each join one of the show’s titular cliques.
Despite appearing in just six episodes, physical education teacher Coach Fredricks made his mark on his students. Like the tender treatment it gives to the rest of its characters that sets the series apart, Coach Fredricks goes from a one-note bad guy to a multi-faceted, sympathetic character with his own pathos.
Apatow Productions
Valerie Frizzle
Known for her vibrant frizzy red hairdo and her bold patterned purple dresses, Miss Frizzle is the star of the 1990s animated children’s series “The Magic School Bus.” Throughout the show, the
oddball elementary school teacher takes her students on imaginative, educational adventures aboard a magic school bus.
South Carolina ETV
Mr. Garvey
In one of the most memorable episodes of the popular sketch comedy show “Key & Peele,” Keegan-Michael Key plays Mr. Garvey, a Black substitute teacher who mispronounces every one of the white suburban students’ names. As they so often do,
Key and Peele manage to make their audience laugh while also considering the broader implications of that humor.
Cindylou
Dr. Ross Geller
One of television’s most noteworthy nerds, Dr. Ross Geller is a member of the close-knit New York City clique around which the show “Friends” revolves. Along with hippie Phoebe, type A Monica, trendy Rachel, and jokesters Joey and Chandler, Ross is the group’s token brainiac and works as a paleontologist and professor. Some devoted fans even took the time to make him a
Rate My Professors page on social media.
Bright/Kauffman/Crane Productions
Lydia Grant
The 1980s TV show “Fame” tells the story of the New York City High School for Performing Arts. In addition to following the artistic students in their arduous hunt for fame, the show also showcases
the dedication of faculty members like Lydia Grant, a dance teacher portrayed by Debbie Allen who pushed them along the way.
Eilenna Productions Inc.
Marla Hendricks
Like its name suggests, “Boston Public” is a show about a public school in Boston, specifically focusing on the complex story lines of the schools’ teachers and students, both in and out of the classroom. One of those teachers is Marla Hendricks, a
social studies teacher who struggles to manage her mental health.
Ron Galella Collection // Getty Images
Peggy Hill
“King of the Hill” is a popular adult animated sitcom that ran for more than 250 episodes between the years 1997–2010. The show focuses on the adventures of protagonist Hank Hill, a propane salesman living in Texas with his eclectic family. Hank’s egotistical yet caring wife
Peggy holds many jobs throughout the series—from writer to sculptor—though her primary gig is as a substitute teacher at a middle school.
Deedle-Dee Productions
Edna Krabappel
“The Simpsons” holds many records, including the longest-running cartoon show in history. The adored series tells the story of the Simpson family and is set in the ambiguous U.S. town of Springfield. A prominent resident is the middle-aged, chain-smoking fourth-grade teacher Edna Krabappel, who is characterized by her cynicism.
20th Century Fox Television
Mr. Medina
Rory, the main character of the American sweetheart dramedy “Gilmore Girls,” attends Chilton Preparatory School, where much of the series takes place. The show centers around the mother-daughter relationship between Rory and her mom Lorelai. Mr. Medina is the beloved English teacher at Chilton who eventually
becomes romantically involved with Lorelai.
Dorothy Parker Drank Here Productions
Chuck Noblet
What happens when a drug addict and high school dropout decides to return to high school at 46 years old? That’s what Comedy Central’s “Strangers with Candy” explores in this three-season comedy series. Played by one of the series’ creators,
Stephen Colbert, Chuck Noblet is the disgruntled, closeted high school history teacher who is having an affair with another teacher.
Comedy Central
Nigel Ratburn
PBS show “Arthur” is an animated children’s series that follows eight-year-old aardvark Arthur and his menagerie of friends.
The show aims to inspire a love of learning and reading, so it’s no surprise that one of its main characters is the third-grade teacher Nigel Ratburn. In the show’s 22nd season in 2019, Mr. Ratburn came out as gay and married an aardvark named Patrick.
9 Story Media Group
Mr. Schuester
Taking place at the fictional William McKinley High School in Lima, Ohio, the musical comedy “Glee” tells the story of Will Schuester, a high school Spanish teacher who decides to take over the glee club. The show revolves around the glee club’s diverse members and their complex high school lives, while also diving into Mr. Schuester’s personal and romantic life.
Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision
Mr. Katimski
The beloved, short-lived series “My So-Called Life” mirrored the experience of many ’90s teenagers. The daring show pushed the envelope for young adult dramas of the time, tackling everything from homophobia to censorship. The show’s sweet Mr. Katimski teaches English and runs the drama club at Liberty High School. He also delivers much-needed empathy for the drama erupting regularly throughout the show, which addressed topics like homophobia, child abuse, censorship, and homelessness.
ABC Television
Cameron Tucker
Spirited and enthused, Cameron Tucker is one of the main characters on “Modern Family” and is the near antithesis of his husband Mitch. Aside from his
past positions as a clown and a college athlete, Cameron also holds various teaching stints throughout the show.
20th Century Fox Television
Walter White
Everyone’s favorite terminally ill, meth-selling chemistry teacher: Walter White. As the main character of AMC’s violent, riveting, and shocking drama “Breaking Bad,”
White’s many transformations—from a downtrodden chemistry teacher to a feared drug lord—are what make the show so addicting.
High Bridge Productions
