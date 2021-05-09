Tearful reunions mark second Mother's Day under pandemic, plus more virus updates

Last Mother's Day, they celebrated with bacon and eggs over FaceTime. This time, Jean Codianni of Los Angeles flew to New Jersey to surprise her 74-year-old mother, now that both have been vaccinated against the disease that has stolen uncountable hugs and kisses around the world.

"You forget how your mom smells, how she looks. It's like, she never looks as beautiful as the last time you saw her," Codianni said. "We understand how privileged we are, how lucky we are. Hundreds of thousands of people don't get to celebrate Mother's Day, or are celebrating it under a veil of grief."

Joyous reunions among vaccinated parents and children across the country marked this year's Mother's Day, the second one celebrated during the coronavirus pandemic. Some families separated by worries of transmitting the virus saw each other for the first time in more than a year, emboldened by their vaccinations, as many others grieved for mothers lost to the virus.

Keep scrolling for the latest virus and vaccination numbers around the US and world