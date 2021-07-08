Tech companies help pull stocks broadly lower on Wall Street

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell 2.9% to 27,153.13, hurt by declines for Chinese tech stocks. They have been hit by increased enforcement of anti-monopoly and other rules including an order to ride-hailing service Didi to stop taking on new users while it overhauls how it handles customer data. E-commerce giant Alibaba Group lost 4.1% and entertainment and social media operator Tencent Holding Ltd. slid 3.7%.

In South Korea, the Kospi lost 1% to 3,252.68.

India's Sensex fell 1.1% to 52,484.64. New Zealand gained while Singapore, Jakarta and Bangkok retreated.

Investors have swung between enthusiasm about an economic recovery and unease that the Fed and other central banks might roll back stimulus to cool pressure for prices to rise.

The Fed minutes showed officials are moving closer to reducing bond purchases, though most analysts don’t expect a reduction until late this year. At their previous meeting, policymakers said they planned to raise interest rates as soon as 2023, earlier than previously expected.

“The Fed’s minutes showed that a taper announcement still seems poised for the August/September time frame,” said Edward Moya of Oanda in a report. “The Fed has already pointed out they are a little nervous about inflation, and the minutes confirmed that fear.”