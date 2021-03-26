Tech company founder gets 8 years in prison for stock fraud

Boice raised more than $18 million from more than 250 investors for Trustify. Prosecutors said that from the moment the company launched in 2015 until its demise in late 2018, Boice treated the company like his personal piggy bank. Boice admitted he used at least $3.7 million of the money for personal expenses, but prosecutors said that is a conservative estimate of the money he stole.

During Trustify's four years of operation, about 15% of its revenue came from actual work, while about 85% came from individuals and companies duped into investing, prosecutor Russell Carlberg said. One venture fund alone invested nearly $2 million.

“It's hard to imagine that Trustify was anything other than a startup fraud” from the outset, Carlberg said.

Boice's lawyer requested a five-year-term. At Friday's hearing, Boice apologized for his actions.

“I'm sorry every day for the people I've hurt,” said Boyle, who lived in Alexandria at the time of the fraud but moved recently to the Jacksonville, Florida, area. “It's something I'll live with for the rest of my life.”

Boice was also ordered to make $18 million in restitution. The judge ordered that whatever payments Boice makes toward that sum first go to individuals who were cheated as opposed to corporate investors.

The Securities and Exchange Commission also filed a civil complaint against Boice and his wife at the time, Jennifer Mellon, who served as a vice president of Trustify. The complaint alleged Mellon benefited unjustly from the scheme. Earlier this month, Mellon and a corporation she formed with Boice agreed to pay $72,000 to settle the complaint without admitting guilt.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0