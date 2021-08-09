Tech, energy stocks lead major indexes lower in US trading

Stocks edged lower on Wall Street as investors review the latest corporate earnings reports and cautiously watch the latest virus surge for its impact on economic growth.

The S&P 500 fell 0.1% as of 11:45 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 76 points, or 0.2%, to 35,131 and the Nasdaq rose 0.1%.

Every major index is coming off of weekly gains last week, and the S&P 500 set a record high on Friday.

Energy companies slumped as the price of benchmark U.S. crude oil fell 2.9% to its lowest levels since May. The move lower follows a decline of 7.7% last week. Occidental Petroleum shed 1.6%.

Technology and industrial companies were among the biggest weights on the broader market. Micron Technology fell 1.4% and General Electric fell 1.2%.

The latest round of corporate earnings is winding down, and nearly 90% of companies in the S&P 500 have reported their latest results. The reports have been mostly solid. Tyson Foods jumped 7.9% after handily beating Wall Street's profit forecasts.

Airbnb, DoorDash and Walt Disney are all set to release their latest financial results on Thursday.