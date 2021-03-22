Tech leads stocks higher as bond yields ease; banks fall

Stocks rose on Wall Street in afternoon trading Monday as a modest drop in bond yields helped the market recoup some of its losses after a pullback last week.

Technology companies led the way higher, while banks were among the biggest decliners.

The S&P 500 index was up 0.9% as of 2:21 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 124 points, or 0.4%, to 32,753 and the technology-heavy Nasdaq rose 1.7%. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks fell 0.5%.

Stocks ended last week in the red as a rise in bond yields caused selling in many parts of the market. Bond yields have been moving steadily higher all year as investors have bet that the U.S. economy is poised to strongly recover later this year as vaccinations and trillions of dollars of government stimulus take effect.

But a rise in bond yields causes parts of the stock market to appear more expensive than others, the dominant example being technology stocks. Big technology stocks rose sharply last year, and their high valuations make them a prime target for selling when investors can find safer places to park their money.