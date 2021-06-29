Tech stocks push market moderately higher, confidence grows

Investors also got a dose of good economic news. The Conference Board reported that its consumer confidence index rose to 127.3 in June. That was well above economists' forecast of 119, according to FactSet.

A report showed that home prices soared in April at the fastest pace since 2005 as potential buyers bid up prices on a limited supply of available properties. That lifted homebuilders. Lennar rose 1.2% and Toll Brothers rose 1.3%.

The big piece of economic data this week will be Friday's jobs report for June. Economists expect U.S. employers created 675,000 jobs last month, with the unemployment rate falling to 5.7%.

Employment has experienced a choppier recovery compared with the rest of the economy. It has also been a closely watched measure by investors because of its impact both on the economy's continued recovery and the Fed's future support.

“This Friday’s unemployment number is pretty important because its going to determine the trajectory of when the Fed is actually going to adjust its policies,” said Andrew Slimmon, portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management.

The central bank meanwhile has stuck by its position that rising inflation is mostly tied to the growing economy and will be temporary. Long-term bond yields have leveled out after jumping earlier in the year over inflation concerns. The yield on the 10-year Treasury remained at 1.48% from late Monday.

