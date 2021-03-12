Tech stocks sink in early trading as bond yields climb again

U.S. markets surged Thursday after Biden signed into law a sweeping pandemic relief package that would provide $1,400 checks for most Americans and direct billions of dollars to schools, state and local governments, and businesses affected by pandemic-related shutdowns, which began a year ago.

That and progress in vaccinations against Covid-19 have helped settle some of the uncertainty that has roiled markets in recent weeks.

“With regular service resumed, we can expect markets globally to end the week on a positive note," Jeffrey Halley of Oanda said in a commentary. But a calming of worries over inflation, eased by a lower than expected U.S. consumer price reading for February, is likely temporary, he said.

Prices are expected to rise as the economy recovers.

“The inflation genie may have been put back into its bottle for the weekend, but someone is sure to pick it up and uncork it again soon," Halley said.

Germany's DAX fell 0.5% to 14,491.77 and the CAC 40 in Paris lost 0.2% to 6,025.96. In Britain, the FTSE 100 was flat, at 6,736.71. U.S. futures augured a lackluster start to Friday trading, with the contract for the S&P 500 down 0.4% and that for the Dow almost flat.