Technology companies slump again, leading stock market lower

Stocks of big technology companies are falling again in early trading on Wall Street, leading the overall market lower. The tech-heavy Nasdaq pulled back another 2.3% in the first few minutes of trading Tuesday, while the broader S&P 500 index of big U.S. companies lost 0.8%. Apple, PayPal and Twitter were all moving lower. Technology companies soared through the pandemic with so many people staying home, but with prospects for the economy improving those companies are giving back some of their gains. Meanwhile Treasury yields continued to climb, pushing the yield on the 10-year note up to 1.37%, its highest level in a year.