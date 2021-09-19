'Ted Lasso,' 'Crown' among early winners at Emmy Awards

“Michael was a brilliantly talented actor and a generous human being who has left us far too soon,” Washington said.

Julianne Nicholson and Evan Peters claimed best supporting acting honors for the limited series “Mare of Easttown,” about crime and family dysfunction.

“The script was “true to the horror and beauty of ordinary people’s lives,” particularly the lives of women, said Nicholson.

Both she and Peters saluted star Kate Winslet.

“Man, you’re good at acting. But turns out you’re good at caring for a whole production,” Nicholson said.

The show opened with a musical number that featured host Cedric the Entertainer rapping a modified version of the Biz Markie hip-hop hit “Just a Friend” with lyrics like “TV, you got what I need.” LL Cool J bounded from the audience as stars like Rita Wilson, Mandy Moore and more dropped verses celebrating the breadth of television.

Seth Rogen presented the first award, throwing some cold water on the celebratory vibe by noting that the Emmys were being held in a giant tent. “There’s way too many of us in this little room,” he exclaimed in what seemed to be an attempt to be funny that fell flat.