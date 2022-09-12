 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

'Ted Lasso' wins best comedy series Emmy Award for 2nd year in a row

  • 0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — 'Ted Lasso' wins best comedy series Emmy Award for 2nd year in a row.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Meghan Markle and Princess Kate ignore royal protocol while greeting mourners

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News