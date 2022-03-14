Teen charged with homicide after chemical burns kill father

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan teenager accused of burning her father by throwing chemicals on him last fall is facing a homicide charge following his recent death at a hospital.

Megan Joyce Imirowicz, 18, of Groveland Township in Oakland County was charged last year with one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and one count of domestic violence.

Imirowicz was released on bond, but after her father died of his burns this month she was taken back into custody and charged with homicide, WDIV-TV reported.

She is being held at the Oakland County Jail. Court records show Imirowicz faces a March 21 probable cause hearing.

Authorities say Imirowicz created a dangerous mixture containing drain cleaner last October then throwing it on her father whom she left unconscious and alone at home with burns all over his body.

A neighbor found Imirowicz’s father with chemical burns on his head, torso and extremities. He was taken to a hospital.

Police said they found lye powder on the couch where the father had been found with burns.

The Associated Press left a message Monday seeking comment from Imirowicz's attorney.

