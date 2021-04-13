Teen electrocuted during storm was 'outstanding student'

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida teenager less than two months away from graduating from high school was electrocuted when she stepped on a live power line that fell onto the road during a severe thunderstorm and set fire to her car.

On Sunday afternoon, Valentina “Val" Tomashosky, 17, came upon a tree that high winds from the storm had pushed onto the road, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

The Florida Highway Patrol, which investigated the accident, did not identify the teen, citing the state's Marsy's Law, which is aimed at protecting victims. But the Hernando County School District confirmed the girl's identity Monday, with permission from her family.

According to the trooper's report, the teen steered around the tree but then drove over a live power line the tree brought down with it. The driver's side of her car caught fire and she got out through the passenger door. But she stepped on the wire and troopers said she died at the scene.

Tomashosky was a senior at Central High School in Brooksville, and classmates were reeling Monday from news of her death. Grief counselors and therapy dogs were on campus Monday, the newspaper reported.