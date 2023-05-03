Today is Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Let's get caught up.
TOP STORIES
Police say a teenager who opened fire at his school drew sketches of classrooms and wrote a list of people he intended to target. He killed eight fellow students and a school guard before being arrested Wednesday. A father of a student at the school in central Belgrade said the shooter entered his daughter’s classroom, firing at her teacher and then her classmates as they ducked under their desks. An official said most students were able to flee through a back door. Senior police official Veselin Milic said the shooter drew sketches of classrooms and wrote a list of children he planned to “liquidate” in an attack he planned for a month. Milic said Kosta Kecmanovic called police himself when the attack was over.
A day after the man suspected of killing five of his neighbors in a Texas shooting, the sheriff says his wife has also been taken into custody. Montgomery County Sheriff Rand Henderson says 53-year-old Divimara Lamar Nava, wife of suspect Francisco Oropeza, was in custody in connection with the Friday night shooting. A four-day manhunt for Oropeza ended Tuesday when authorities, acting on a tip, said they found the suspect hiding underneath a pile of laundry in the closet of a house. Oropeza was captured without incident near the community of Conroe, north of Houston and about 20 miles from his home in the rural town of Cleveland. That’s where authorities say he went next door and shot his neighbors with an AR-style rifle shortly before midnight Friday.
It looks likely to be a long grind for Hollywood writers who have gone on strike to preserve pay and hang on to job security. Members of the Writers Guild of America picketed in Los Angeles and New York on Tuesday, a day after their contract expired. The first Hollywood strike in 15 years, brought on by the economic pressures of the streaming era, has already led to most late-night shows going into reruns. Some scripted productions have also pushed pause, and many more could follow if it gets stretched out. With no talks at the moment and none pending, a solution does not appear near.
Poised to raise interest rates Wednesday for a 10th time, Federal Reserve officials are facing two competing economic trends that could make their future rate decisions more difficult and treacherous. On the one hand, turmoil in the banking sector and political battles over the government’s borrowing limit could weaken the economy if banks restrict lending and financial markets tumble on fears of a default on the nation’s debt. Such anxieties would argue against further rate hikes, at least for now. On the other hand, inflation, while slowing, is persisting at a level far above the central bank’s 2% target rate, raising concerns that the Fed might have to further tighten credit to slow price increases.
Law enforcement officials in Oklahoma are staying silent while they piece together what led to the killing of seven people on a rural property, including a registered sex offender. But two relatives of the victims told The Associated Press on Tuesday that they were all shot to death. Jesse McFadden, the registered sex offender, was found dead with his wife, her teenage children and two visiting teens near Henryetta, a town about 90 miles east of Oklahoma City. His mother-in-law, Janette Mayo, says he kept the family “under lock and key” and always had to know where they were. The family didn’t learn about his criminal history until a few months ago.
Officials say a massive blaze has broken out at a Russian oil depot. The region's governor said Wednesday the depot erupted in flames in the southern Krasnodar region, located east of the Russian-held Crimean Peninsula. He didn’t say what caused the fire, which was described as extremely difficult to put out. But some Russian media outlets said it was likely caused by a Ukrainian drone attack overnight. There was no official comment on that possibility. Meanwhile, the Kremlin’s forces used 26 Iranian-made drones in another nighttime attack on Ukraine as the war stretched into its 15th month, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made an unannounced visit to the Finnish capital Helsinki for talks with four Nordic prime ministers.
U.S. and Mexican officials have agreed on new immigration policies meant to deter illegal border crossings. The officials are opening up other pathways ahead of an expected increase in migrants following the end of coronavirus pandemic restrictions. A U.S. homeland security adviser spent Tuesday meeting with Mexico's president and other top officials, emerging with a five-point plan. The U.S. and Mexico share a 2,000-mile border. But Mexico had been notably absent from last week's rollout of fresh border control efforts, including the creation of hubs outside the United States where migrants could apply to legally settle in the U.S., Spain or Canada. The first centers will open in Guatemala and Colombia.
Rep. Zooey Zephyr, the transgender Montana lawmaker who was silenced after telling Republicans they would have blood on their hands for opposing gender-affirming health care for kids, cannot return to the statehouse House floor and participate in debate, a judge ruled Tuesday. The ruling came after attorneys for the state of Montana asked the judge to reject Zephyr’s attempt to return after she was silenced and then banished for admonishing Republican lawmakers and encouraging a raucous statehouse protest. Lawyers working under Attorney General Austin Knudsen cautioned that any intervention by the courts on Zephyr’s behalf would be a blatant violation of the separation of powers. Tuesday's ruling came just hours before lawmakers wrapped up their biennial session.
King Charles III will be crowned Saturday at Westminster Abbey in an event full of all the pageantry Britain can muster. Clergymen will hand over the medieval symbols of power — the rod, the scepter and the orb — and brass bands and soldiers in bearskin hats will march through the streets. The new king and queen will presumably end the day on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. But there’s purpose behind the pomp: to buttress the crown’s foundations and show that the people of the United Kingdom still support their monarch. The festivities have been tailored to better reflect modern Britain, where about 18% of the population describe themselves as belonging to an ethnic minority.
NBA Playoffs roundup: Knicks top Heat 111-105, even Eastern Conference semi series; Lakers top Warriors
Jalen Brunson scored 30 points and keyed the run the New York Knicks needed just in time to get by a Miami Heat team playing without Jimmy Butler, evening the Eastern Conference semifinals at a game apiece with a 111-105 victory Tuesday night. A complete recap of Tuesday's action.
Sergei Bobrovsky made 34 saves, Matthew Tkachuk had three assists and the Florida Panthers survived a squandered two-goal lead to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Tuesday night in opening game of their second-round playoff series. A complete recap of Tuesday's action.
IMAGE OF THE DAY
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 2003, Funny Cide becomes the first gelding since Clyde Van Dusen in 1929 to win the Kentucky Derby. See more sports moments from this date …
