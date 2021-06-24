Tennessee activist charged in traffic cone toss into truck

Jones and another protester talked with the truck driver, who proceeded to drive over the traffic cone. According to the video, the person identified by prosecutors as Jones then picked it up and poked it through the window before tossing it into the window as the truck drove away. The cone bounced out of the cabin and back into the street.

Jones tweeted Wednesday that protesters have the right to “challenge an entrenched white power structure in its variety of forms from the State Capitol to the District Attorney’s Office.” The 25-year-old activist has been arrested various times during largely peaceful protests throughout the years. He said he now faces 14 charges.

“They will try to push a false narrative portraying me as ‘violent’ as a way to deflect from their own actions,” Jones tweeted. “They will suggest that I am out of order. That is their strategy. However, I’m hopeful for the chance to present our evidence in a transparent manner.”

Last August, Jones' group was targeted when lawmakers made it a felony for illegally camping on state property. At the time, activists had been staying across the street from the Capitol for weeks, demanding meetings with top GOP leaders, particularly Gov. Bill Lee, to discuss police reform. Republican lawmakers had grown increasingly irritated at protesters who blocked their parking garage.