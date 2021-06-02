Tennessee appeals ruling in abortion waiting-period case

Judge Karen Nelson Moore asked about women who might have to forgo paying rent or buying groceries because of the expense of missing work and travelling twice to a clinic. Campbell said that it would not be a substantial burden as long as the women were able to obtain the abortion. Campbell also argued that it was irrelevant that women might have to undergo surgical abortions instead of taking a pill.

Amber Katz, an attorney for several Tennessee abortion clinics, argued that the judges should uphold the lower court’s ruling. Between 60% and 80% of women obtaining abortions in Tennessee live in poverty, and the lower court found that the burden of having to make two trips to a clinic that could be hours away was substantial, Katz said.

It was right for the judge to consider costs and health risks, just as the U.S. Supreme Court has done in recent cases, she argued. “In this case the burdens are just as severe.”

Tennessee earlier asked the court to reinstate the law while it appealed Freidman's decision. A three-judge panel denied that request in February but was overruled two months later by the full court, which put the waiting period back in place for the time being.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0