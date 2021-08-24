Tennessee floods tear 7-month-old twins from father's arms

But Ryan and Rileighana had been ripped from Rigney's arms, just seconds after the merciless waters, rising 6 feet (1.8 meters) high in the apartment, had swept him and all four children under, trapping them beneath a bed.

The father and his two older children were ultimately able to escape with the help of a neighbor. Ryan and Rileighana's lifeless bodies were later found in the apartment after the floodwaters had receded.

“I wish there was something I could have done,” Rigney said, his voice trembling through tears. “I wish I would have just stayed there. I didn't know if the whole house was about to collapse on us."

The babies were two of 18 victims claimed by the catastrophic flooding Saturday that destroyed houses, tore up roads and took down cellphone towers and telephone lines in rural Humphreys County. Surviving members of the community have pulled together in their grief, raising money for those who lost everything and to help pay for funerals.

“We never, ever imagined we would be burying babies who are 7 months old,” Hall said, leaning into Rigney's shoulder as she broke into a sob.

