Tennessee girl, 7, dies of COVID a week after becoming big sister

A second-grader died this week in Tennessee after COVID-19 triggered an auto-immune response that “shut her little body down,” her family says.

Adalyn Rita Graviss died just a week after her dream of being a big sister became true, according to Knoxville mom Jennifer Kowalski-Graviss, who gave birth to her baby sister Ella on Jan. 28.

“This girl was our whole world,” Kowalski-Graviss wrote Tuesday on Facebook.

“She was so brave and so strong. She prayed for so many years to be a big sister and we are so thankful she was able to have all her dreams come true even for a few short days.”

Adalyn, 7, died Monday “after developing a severe neurological response to COVID-19,” according to The Knoxville News Sentinel.

Her mom told the newspaper the “rare disorder” began with a fever last week “and then went downhill all of a sudden.”

Adalyn’s mother says COVID-19 “triggered” something called ADEM, a neurological disorder in which “the immune system reacts against the brain and spinal cord,” according to Boston Children’s Hospital.

Details of Adalyn’s worsening condition began appearing Sunday on Facebook, with her mother noting the girl had been admitted to an intensive care unit the night before.

“She was very lethargic and wouldn’t respond. She needs a miracle,” her mother wrote.

The girl was in critical condition when she was transferred Monday to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

“We have to keep praying for a miracle for the next 24-48 hours,” her mother wrote on Facebook.

She died Monday evening, the family said.

Adalyn was a second-grader at Rocky Hill Elementary School in Knoxville, according to details posted on the SPEAK: Students Parents Educators Across Knox County Facebook page.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0