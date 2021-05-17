Tennessee gov signs transgender 'bathroom bill' for schools

Lee, who is up for reelection next year, has said the bill promotes "equality in bathrooms," despite the prohibition against transgender people using multi-person facilities that don't align with their sex at birth. The legislation takes effect July 1.

“That bill provides equal access to every student. It’s a reasonable accommodation,” Lee told reporters last week. “It allows for accommodation for every student regardless of their gender. I think that’s a smart approach to the challenge.”

The American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee has said the requirement would violate equal protection rights under the Constitution and the Civil Rights Act. The ACLU expects the law will be challenged in court.

“Transgender students should be treated with respect and dignity, just like everyone else," ACLU of Tennessee Executive Director Hedy Weinberg said in a statement. "Governor Lee’s decision to sign this bill sends the opposite message -– that students should be able to discriminate against a group of their classmates by avoiding sharing public spaces with them, and sue their schools if they are prevented from doing so."