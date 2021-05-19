Tennessee governor OKs transgender youth treatment ban

However, with Lee signing off on the legislation, Tennessee continued its streak of being on the front lines of Republican statehouses across the country targeting the LGBTQ community through legislation. Only Texas has filed more anti-LGBTQ proposals this year than Tennessee.

Lee, who is up for reelection next year, quietly signed the measure on Tuesday without commenting on why he approved of the contentious legislation. Such bans have been opposed by several medical and child welfare groups, including the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Medical Association.

Just a day earlier, the first-term Republican governor signed off on legislation that would require businesses and government facilities open to the public to post a sign if they let transgender people use multiperson bathrooms, locker rooms or changing rooms associated with their gender identity. The law, which goes into effect July 1, is the first of its kind to be signed.