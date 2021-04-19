Tennessee House: Fetal remains must be buried or cremated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Medical providers in Tennessee would be required to cremate or bury fetal remains from surgical abortions under legislation advanced by the GOP-controlled House on Monday.

The proposal has sparked criticism among reproductive rights advocates, who argue such measures — which have been enacted in other Republican-majority states — are unnecessary and would stigmatize a legally available procedure.

“This is one of the most offensive pieces of legislation I've heard this year,” said Democratic Rep. London Lamar, who experienced a late-term pregnancy loss in 2019. “Offensive for women who actually have had to bury children.

"This is not a pro-life piece of legislation. What you are doing is further using your legislative powers to bring trauma on women who make that choice," Lamar, from Memphis, argued.

However, supporters of the bill argue that it will protect human dignity.

“It's not fetal tissue, it's dismembered children,” said Rep. Robin Smith, a Republican from Hixson.