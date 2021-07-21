Tennessee immigrant youth shelter sues state over suspension

However, scrutiny over the facility has intensified after Commissioner Jennifer Nichols spoke with lawmakers about an unannounced inspection of a Chattanooga shelter in earlier June. At the time, she said, a young boy reported he had witnessed an act that would require investigation.

According to the lawsuit, the facility learned in late May that a minor reportedly accused an employee of kissing a separate minor. The incident was investigated, which involved reporting it to the Office for Refugee Resettlement, the FBI, local police and the Department of Child Protective Services. Ultimately, CPS determined the situation did not meet the definition of abuse or neglect and the employee returned to work.

Later, the lawsuit claims that when the Department of Children's Services dropped by the facility for a routine unannounced inspection, state officials interviewed a handful of children and were told of another incident of a staff member kissing a minor. The staffer had since left the shelter.

The lawsuit said the facility took the same steps to report the new allegation to the authorities, all while arguing that the state officials were complimentary of the facility's record keeping and did not recommend any “corrective measures.”