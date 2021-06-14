Tennessee Nissan plant union election set; small unit denied

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) —

Federal regulators have denied a union's push to try to organize fewer than 100 employees at the Nissan assembly plant in Tennessee, ruling instead to set a union election of 4,300 plantwide production and maintenance workers next month.

A National Labor Relations Board official ruled Friday that the 87 tool and die technicians at Nissan's Smyrna plant share an "overwhelming community of interest" with the rest of the facility's production and maintenance workers. The official wrote that the only appropriate unionized group through the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers campaign would be one representing all of those workers.

The machinists union said in a statement that it “strongly disagrees with this decision” and would request a review of the NLRB regional director's decision.

The decision complicates efforts in the latest foray in the uphill fight for unions to gain traction at foreign-owned auto assembly plants in the traditionally anti-union South. In-person voting is scheduled July 7 and 8 at the plant, located about 25 miles (40 kilometers) outside of Nashville.