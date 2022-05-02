Tennessee pauses executions, will review lethal injections

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gov. Bill Lee paused executions in Tennessee for the rest of the year on Monday to enable a review of its lethal injection procedures after a testing oversight forced the state to call off the execution of Oscar Smith an hour before he was to die.
A federal public defender praised the Republican governor for his "great leadership" for launching the review.
Former U.S. Attorney Ed Stanton will review circumstances that led to the chemicals being tested only for potency and sterility but not for endotoxins in Smith's case. He'll also review the clarity of the lethal injection process manual and Tennessee Department of Correction staffing considerations, Lee said in a statement.
"I review each death penalty case and believe it is an appropriate punishment for heinous crimes," Lee said. "However, the death penalty is an extremely serious matter, and I expect the Tennessee Department of Correction to leave no question that procedures are correctly followed."
The pause will remain in effect through the end of the year to allow time for the review and corrective action, Lee said.
People are also reading…
Lee has not explained exactly why the execution was delayed. He issued a brief statement on April 21 at 5:42 p.m. saying that "due to an oversight in preparation for lethal injection, the scheduled execution of Oscar Smith will not move forward tonight. I am granting a temporary reprieve while we address Tennessee Department of Correction protocol."
The move comes after Smith's attorneys asked last week for a moratorium on executions and a review of the state's execution protocols.
"Governor Lee's decision to pause executions pending an independent review of Tennessee's lethal injection protocol shows great leadership. The use of compounded drugs in the context of lethal injection is fraught with risk. The failure to test for endotoxins is a violation of the protocol. Governor Lee did the right thing by stopping executions because of this breach," Federal Public Defender Kelley Henry said.
Henry said last week that the night before the execution, she requested the results of tests for "potency, sterility and endotoxins" that are supposed to be carried out on the execution drugs if they are obtained from a compounding pharmacy. She had received no response. Henry suspects at least two of the three execution drugs were compounded, rather than commercially manufactured, she said, although secrecy rules surrounding Tennessee executions makes it difficult to know for certain.
While lethal injection was adopted as a humane alternative to the electric chair, it has been the subject of consistent problems and lawsuits.
Tennessee uses a three-drug series to put inmates to death: midazolam, a sedative to render the inmate unconscious; vecuronium bromide, to paralyze the inmate; and potassium chloride, to stop the heart. Officials have said the inmates are unconscious and unable to feel pain. Expert witnesses for inmates, however, have said the inmates would feel like they are drowning, suffocating and being burned alive, all while unable to move or call out.
Of the seven inmates Tennessee has put to death since 2018 — when Tennessee ended an execution pause stretching back to 2009 — five have chosen to die in the electric chair. Smith declined to make a choice, meaning he was scheduled to be executed by the state's preferred method of lethal injection.
Smith was sentenced to death for fatally stabbing and shooting his estranged wife, Judith Smith, and her teenage sons, Jason and Chad Burnett, at their Nashville home on Oct. 1, 1989. At 72, Smith is the oldest inmate on Tennessee's death row. His reprieve expires on June 1, after which the state Supreme Court will set a new execution date.
This morning's top headlines: Monday, May 2
People fleeing besieged Mariupol described weeks of bombardments and deprivation as they arrived in Ukrainian-held territory. Relief workers are waiting Monday for the first group of civilians freed from a steel plant that is last redoubt of Ukrainian fighters in the devastated port city. Video posted online Sunday by Ukrainian forces showed elderly women and mothers with small children climbing over a steep pile of rubble from the sprawling Azovstal steel plant and eventually boarding a bus. Ukraine's president said more than 100 civilians from the plant were expected to arrive in Zaporizhzhia on Monday. If successful, the evacuation would represent rare progress in easing the human cost of the almost 10-week war.
The tornado that damaged more than more than 1,000 buildings in south-central Kansas generated winds up to 165 mph and carved a path of destruction nearly 13 miles long. The National Weather Service said the tornado that caused extensive damage Friday mostly in the Wichita suburb of Andover and injured several people rated an EF3 on the Enhanced Fujita scale it uses to assess tornadoes. Andover Fire Chief Chad Russell said that at least 300 to 400 buildings were destroyed by the storm as part of a total of 1,074 buildings that were damaged. The Weather Service said the tornado was on the ground for 21 minutes Friday evening.
Potential grand jurors have gathered at the Fulton County courthouse in Atlanta on Monday for the seating of a special grand jury in the investigation into whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia. The investigation has been underway since early last year, and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis earlier this year requested a special grand jury to help it along. In a letter to the chief judge of the county Superior Court, she noted that the special grand jury would be able to issue subpoenas to people who have refused to cooperate otherwise. The chief judge ordered the special grand jury to be seated for a period of up to a year, beginning Monday.
President Joe Biden has saluted his “friend of five decades” Walter Mondale, traveling to the University of Minnesota to remember the former vice president and Democratic Party elder whose memorial service was delayed for a year due to the pandemic. Mondale died in April 2021 at age 93. He is credited with transforming the office of the vice presidency — which Biden himself held for eight years under President Barack Obama — expanding its responsibilities and making himself a key adviser to President Jimmy Carter’s administration. Biden said Sunday that Mondale “was a giant in American political history.”
The American Academy of Pediatrics says it is putting all its guidance under the microscope to eliminate “race-based” medicine and resulting health disparities. The influential group's pledge comes in a new policy statement released Monday. The academy began a re-examination of its treatment recommendations before George Floyd’s death and intensified it after. The policy's lead author says doctors are concerned that Black youngsters have been undertreated and overlooked by flawed practices. The academy has begun a purge of outdated advice. Other major doctor groups including the American Medical Association have also pledged to re-examine their own policies.
Ray Charles and The Judds joined the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday, just a day after Naomi Judd died unexpectedly. The music played on at the all-star ceremony, featuring music from Garth Brooks, Vince Gill and Trisha Yearwood. Naomi's daughters, Wynonna and Ashley Judd, accepted the honor amid tears, holding onto each other and reciting Psalm 23 from the Bible together. Wynonna Judd said that despite her heart being broken, she “will continue to sing.” The posthumous induction of Charles showcased his genre-defying skill as a singer who exposed the genre to new audiences. The Hall of Fame also inducted two studio musicians, Eddie Bayers and Pete Drake.
Well, hello first Monday in May. The year’s biggest night in fashion, the Met Gala, returns to its usual berth on the social calendar this year after pandemic upheaval. And if it feels like one of those what, already moments, it is. It’s been just under eight months since the last gala, an annual fundraiser that raises eight-figure sums for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. Pre-pandemic, about 600 A-listers from fashion, sports, music, film, TV, technology and beyond were invited. This year and last, the numbers were closer to 400. More than $16.4 million was raised last year. The starry event is the institute’s primary budget feeder.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Klay Thompson hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 36 seconds left and the Golden State Warriors overcame Draymond Green’s first-half ejection to edge the Memphis Grizzlies 117-116 on Sunday in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals.
Reynolds reported from Louisville, Kentucky