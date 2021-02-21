Tennessee races to repair broken water mains in storm's wake

“He is eager to go down to Texas and show his support,” she said. “But he is also very mindful of the fact that it’s not a light footprint for a president to travel to a disaster area.”

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner told CBS' “Face the Nation” that Biden can come anytime.

“We certainly would welcome him,” Turner said.

The Houston area saw low temperatures last week that were dozens of degrees below normal. The low on Tuesday was 13 degrees (minus 10 Celsius), 34 degrees below normal, according to the National Weather Service. The forecast for the area Sunday called for a high of 65 degrees (18 Celsius).

Texas Rep. Michael McCaul told CNN's “State of the Union” that federal disaster relief can be used to help Texans hit with skyrocketing energy bills, repair burst pipes and repair flood damage.

McCaul also criticized fellow Republican Sen. Ted Cruz's decision to take his family on vacation amid the crisis.

“When a crisis hits my state, I'm there,” McCaul said. “I'm not going to go on some vacation. I know Mr. Cruz called it a mistake, and he's owned up to that. But I think that was a big mistake.”

Associated Press writers Jonathan Mattise in Nashville, Tennessee, John Raby in Charleston, West Virginia, Hope Yen in Austin, Texas, and Zeke Miller in Washington contributed to this report.

