Tennessee Senate debates expelling a convicted colleague

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Republican-led Tennessee Senate debated Wednesday whether to remove Democratic Sen. Katrina Robinson from office as she awaits sentencing for wire fraud.

Prosecutors accused the Memphis lawmaker of paying personal expenses from more than $600,000 in federal grant money awarded to a school for health care workers she operated. She was ultimately found guilty of two of the 20 counts, involving $3,400 in wedding expenses in 2016.

Robinson, who was elected in 2018, has maintained her innocence but declined to say whether she will resign.

GOP senators declined Robinson's request to delay removal proceedings until after her sentencing in March.

If the senators do vote to expel her, it would be the first time the chamber has removed a senator since at least the Civil War.

